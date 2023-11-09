Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares Update On Her Dad's Condition

Bruce and Tallulah Willis Angela Weiss/Getty/CBS

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah has shared an update on her dad’s condition during an interview on Drew Barrymore’s talk show.

Earlier this year, the Die Hard actor’s family confirmed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and in the months since, have been candid in speaking out about how the illness has affected both Bruce and his loved ones.

Asked by Drew how her dad is doing, Tallulah explained: “He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for.”

She added: “I see love when I’m with him. It’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special.”

Later in the interview, Tallulah was asked why she and her family had made the decision to be so public about their father’s condition, which they’ve spoken about in numerous interviews and shared updates about on social media.

“He has a really aggressive cognitive disease, a form of dementia that’s very rare,” Tallulah explained. “I think on one hand it’s who we are as a family, but also it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD.”

“There’s not enough information out there,” Drew agreed, to which her guest noted: “We had no idea.

“If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family – and individually – to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us.”