Bruce Willis' Daughter Shares Beautiful First Photos Of Her Dad With His Granddaughter

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer revealed that she and her dad were able to share a very special moment on Father’s Day, as she shared the first photos of the action star holding his granddaughter.

Rumer – the daughter of Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore – welcomed a daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, in April.

Posting a photo of the Die Hard actor and her little one on Instagram on Sunday night, she wrote: “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.

“Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game.”

Rumer then took a moment to celebrate Louetta’s father, singer Derek Richard Thomas.

“I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s OK for her to be too,” Rumer wrote.

“Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you.”

Rumer’s sister Scout also celebrated their dad on Father’s Day, writing: “I feel so lucky to know the kind of tenderness that this man shares, the deep admiration, respect and reverence he has for his family. I feel so lucky that this incredible, vibrant, man is my father.

“Thinking of everyone for whom today has been challenging and I am loving you with the deepest depths of my heart! What patience, compassion and presence we learn through the greatest challenges in our lives.”

Earlier this year, Bruce’s family shared that the action star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), an uncommon type of dementia that causes problems with behaviour and language.

Prior to this, he announced he was taking a step back from the spotlight due to his struggles with aphasia, described by the NHS website as a difficulty with language or speech “usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain”.