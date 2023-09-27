Bruce Willis’ Daughters Speak Out Following Stepmum Emma Heming Willis' Heartbreaking Interview

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis in 2019 Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, which led to his sudden retirement from acting. In 2023, his family announced that the actor also has frontotemporal dementia.

Emma appeared on the Today show on Monday ― to mark the start of World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week ― where she spoke in depth about her husband’s recent diagnoses, and to bring more attention to his specific conditions.

Two of Bruce’s children – with his ex, Demi Moore – commended their stepmother for making the public appearance.

“I truly could not be more proud of [Emma] for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD,” Scout Willis wrote on her Instagram stories, alongside a video of her stepmother on TV.

“Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE FUCKING DAY with your bravery and deep loving,” she added, telling the model and entrepreneur that her “courage is moving mountains.”

Tallulah Willis also joined in, resharing Scout’s post in her Instagram stories and writing: “So proud of my family.”

From Left: Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis in September 2019. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

During Emma’s interview, she spoke about the impact the actor’s health has had on his entire family.

“It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls,” she said. “And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

As for how she explained his condition to the couple’s two young daughters ― Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine ― Emma said she has “a very honest and open household.”

She added that she doesn’t “want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad’s diagnosis, or for any form of dementia.”

When asked if her husband was aware of his condition, Heming Willis replied: “It’s hard to know.”

