Bruce Willis’ Wife Makes Surprising Remark About His Marriage To Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis in 2019 ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Bruce Willis’ wife has made a comment that will either raise eyebrows or sound refreshingly secure.

Emma Heming Willis, who has been married to the Die Hard star since 2009 and shares two children with him, posted a surprising Instagram Story about him and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, earlier this week.

The model reposted a throwback black-and-white photo of her husband with Demi from back when they were married, sourced from a Bruce Willis fan account.

In overlaying text, Emma shared a loved-up emoji with the message: “Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well.”

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis pictured together in 2013 Jim Steinfeldt via Getty Images

The post is no longer available on Emma’s account, but was reposted by People magazine. The image Heming Willis used is above.

Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000, during which they welcomed three daughters: Rumer Willis, 34, Scout LaRue Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29.

He later went on to welcome two more children with his second wife: Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 8.

The blended family has always appeared to be close.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis at Moore's "Inside Out" book party on Sept. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

In fact, Emma shared a video on Instagram featuring Demi at a surprise birthday dinner for Mabel just hours after originally sharing the old photo of Moore and the Pulp Fiction star together. Emma also thanked Moore on Instagram for acting as her “videographer” at her 10-year vow renewal ceremony to Bruce Willis in late March.

Emma was also pretty cool about her husband quarantining with Demi in Idaho during the pandemic without her.

Scout Willis explained on the Dopey podcast that Emma had intended to join her husband, Demi and the Ghost star’s daughters at their Idaho home, but she opted to stay in Los Angeles with her girls after one of her daughters had a medical emergency,

