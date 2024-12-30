Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Bittersweet Post About 'Unconditional Love' On Their Anniversary

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis at the premiere of Glass in 2019 via Associated Press

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma has admitted she has been feeling a lot of complicated emotions around her wedding anniversary.

This Sunday marked 17 years since the Die Hard actor – who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 – and model tied the knot, which she marked in a poignant Instagram post.

“Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach,” she told her followers.

“I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is. And what is… is unconditional love.”

She added: “I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him. I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat.”

In 2022, Bruce’s family confirmed that the Golden Globe winner was retiring from acting due to his struggles with aphasia.

Months later, they disclosed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and in the almost two years since, the family has continued to share candid updates about Bruce’s condition.

Earlier this year, Emma spoke of her frustration about “clickbait” headlines surrounding her husband’s health condition.

“I just got clickbaited,” she told her followers back in March. “I’m just scrolling, minding my own business, and just saw a headline that had to do with my own family.

“The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth.”

She added that despite experiencing “grief and sadness”, her family’s “new chapter” is also filled with love, connection, joy and happiness.