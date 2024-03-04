Bruce Willis' Wife Slams Rumours The Actor Has 'No More Joy' After Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis in 2018 Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, says the “stupid headlines” about her husband’s life following his dementia diagnosis are “far from the truth”.

In a clip posted to Instagram on Sunday, Emma said she had been “triggered” after an unnamed outlet reported that the Die Hard star has “no more joy” after his aphasia progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Advertisement

“I just got clickbaited. I’m just scrolling, minding my own business, and just saw a headline that had to do with my own family,” she began her video message on Instagram.

“The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth.”

She continued: “Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that ‘That’s it. It’s over. Let’s pack it up. Nothing else to see here, we’re done.’ No. It is the complete opposite of that, okay?”

Emma said despite experiencing “grief and sadness,” her family’s “new chapter” is filled with love, connection, joy and happiness.

Advertisement

She added: “That’s where we are. So stop with these stupid headlines. These stupid clickbaity things that freak people out. Stop doing that. There’s nothing to see here, okay?”.

The British model married the Pulp Fiction actor in 2009 after two years of dating. The pair share two daughters: 11-year-old Mabel Ray Willis and nine-year-old Evelyn Penn Willis.

Bruce is also a dad to daughters Rumer Glenn Willis, 35; Scout LaRue Willis, 32; and Tallulah Belle Willis, 30; whom he welcomed with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming first met in 2007 while working out at their mutual trainer's gym. Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images

Emma’s more than 925k followers showed support for her in the comments section of her post.

“Completely unfair. There is so much joy,” one person wrote.

Another said, “THIS!! I often told people that my mom and I lived such a full life with her dementia. It is not the end, it’s a NEW CHAPTER so well said.”

Advertisement

“There is JOY!!! Thank you for talking about this. I actively try to push against the tragedy narrative every day,” someone else added.

Emma doubled down on her request for the media to be “mindful” of how they report about dementia in the caption of her post.

“To whom it may concern, please be mindful how you frame your [stories] to the public about dementia and dig deeper. There are so many wonderful organisations and specialist within this space to reach out to so you can really do your due diligence to iron your story and content out,” she wrote.

Back in March 2022, Bruce’s family announced that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Nearly a year later, his family shared an update that his condition had progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

Advertisement