Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Gets Candid About Her 'Guilt' As She Shares Update On His Condition

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis Pacific Press via Getty Images

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has spoken out about the “guilt” she experiences while dealing with the actor’s dementia diagnosis.

The Die Hard star retired from acting last year after his family revealed he has aphasia. In February, they shared that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

It was then revealed last month that the actor was “not totally verbal” and was no longer able to read.

Emma has been vocal in the past about her struggles with being a caregiver for her husband, and has now opened up about her experiences in a new open letter.

“I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don’t,” she wrote for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper.

“When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that. When what I share about our family’s journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern.”

She explained that, at the same time, she understands that “what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood”.

Emma added: “It’s important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families who don’t have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves.”

The couple pictured in 2019 Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

The NHS describes frontotemporal dementia as an “uncommon type of dementia that causes problems with behaviour and language”.

Bruce shares two daughters with Emma, Evelyn, aged nine, and 11-year-old Mabel. He also has three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.

The families have come together on numerous occasions to support Bruce, including celebrating his birthday earlier this year.

Back in September, Emma’s stepdaughters showed their support after she offered a heartbreaking update on Bruce’s condition.

“Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE FUCKING DAY with your bravery and deep loving,” Scout shared on her Instagram stories.

In August, Emma posted a candid video about her approach to life since her husband’s dementia diagnosis, sharing that she has to “make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can”.

