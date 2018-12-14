It came after May appealed to leaders to give her the assurances she needs to get the backing of MPs for her deal.

In particular, they removed a line suggesting the controversial backstop is “not a desirable outcome” for the EU.

Undermining her hopes of getting the controversial Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament, EU leaders also deleted some of the most helpful sections of its draft conclusions after listening to pleas from Theresa May at an EU summit in Brussels,

The Brexit deal struck by Theresa May with Brussels is “not open for renegotiation”, EU leaders have said as Brussels delivered a bodyblow to the Prime Minister.

So @theresa_may got a an absolute kicking tonight. She made her pitch to the the EU leaders and they basically said no. Compare and contrast. Ugly. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/5Z9xS0blIc

Good grief. The PM has managed to get a paragraph on “further reassurances” DELETED! I guess you can’t tell the EU27 one thing and the 1922 Committee another and expect to get away with it. https://t.co/B4pz33esp4

After listening to her appeal, European Council president Donald Tusk said EU leaders had reaffirmed their determination that there could be no renegotiation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

He said that they had expressed a “firm determination” to work “speedily” to ensure that there was an agreement on the future relationship in place by the end of the transition period at the of 2020 so the backstop was not needed.

He said that if the backstop was ever activated it would apply temporarily “unless and until it is superseded by an agreement” that ensures a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic is avoided.

His comments stopped short of offering any sort of legally binding commitment or brake clause that is likely to persuade MPs critical of the deal to support it in Parliament.

Meanwhile European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker criticised May’s lack of clarity over what she was seeking from the future relationship.

“Our UK friends need to say what they want, instead of asking us to say what we want,” he said.

“So we would like within a few weeks our UK friends to set out their expectations for us because this debate is sometimes nebulous and imprecise and I would like clarifications.”

He added: “We don’t want the UK to think there can be any form of renegotiation, that is crystal clear. We can add clarifications but no real changes.

“There will be no legally binding obligations imposed on the withdrawal treaty.”