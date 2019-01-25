Bryan Singer will go ahead as director of the upcoming fantasy film ‘Red Sonja’, despite recent allegations of sexual abuse levelled against him.
Earlier this week, The Atlantic ran an article in which four men accused Singer of varying levels of sexual harassment and abuse, which he has vehemently denied.
However, despite the bosses of Singer’s upcoming film ‘Red Sonja’ facing pressure to drop him, one of its producers has now insisted that he’ll be going nowhere.
Avi Lerner, a producer on the film, told The Hollywood Reporter: “I continue to be in development for Red Sonja and Bryan Singer continues to be attached.
“The over $800 million Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen.
“I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.”
The director previously branded the allegations printed in ‘The Atlantic’ a “homophobic smear piece”, denying all of the accusations contained within it.
Singer recently served as director on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, but with weeks to go, he departed the project, with Dexter Fletcher taking over at the helm.
Earlier this week, the film received a number of Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for leading man Rami Malek and a coveted Best Picture nod.
In the wake of The Atlantic’s piece, the LGBT+ organisation GLAAD announced that they would be dropping ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – which tells the life story of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury – as a contender for Best Film at their annual Media Awards.