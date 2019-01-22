It’s been nearly been a full 12 months since Frances McDormand gave her stand-out speech at the 2018 Oscars, which means it’s officially time to find out who could be following in her footsteps.

With just over a month to go until the 2019 Academy Awards, the nominations are in and plenty of our favourite stars and films have made the cut.

See the full list of nominees below...

Best Film

‘Black Panther’

‘BlackKklansman’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘The Favourite’

‘Green Book’

‘Roma’

‘A Star Is Born’

‘Vice’

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, ‘Roma’

Glenn Close, ‘The Wife’

Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’

Lady Gaga, ‘A Star Is Born’

Melissa McCarthy, ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me’

Best Actor

Christian Bale, ‘Vice’

Bradley Cooper, ‘A Star Is Born’

Willen Defoe, ‘At Eternity’s Gate’

Rami Malek, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Viggo Mortensen, ‘Green Book’

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, ‘Vice’

Marina De Tavira, ‘Roma’

Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Emma Stone, ‘The Favourite’

Rachel Weisz, ‘The Favourite’