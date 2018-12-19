Buckingham Palace Terror Suspect Mohiussunnath Chowdhury Found Not Guilty

PA Archive/PA Images The scene at Buckingham Palace following the arrest of Mohiussunnath Chowdhury in August 2017.

An Uber driver arrested after attempting to attack police outside Buckingham Palace with a Samurai sword has been found not guilty of preparing terrorist acts following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 27, from Luton, targeted police during the August 2017 incident but denied the attack was terror-related, insisting instead it was an attempt at “suicide by cop”.

Jurors were unanimous in acquitting Chowdhury of one allegation of preparing acts of terrorism after a retrial at the Old Bailey.

Chowdhury bit his lip, raised his eyebrows and then saluted the jurors after they spent 11 hours and 36 minutes considering the verdict.

A woman in the public gallery cried “It should never have happened” moments after the verdict.