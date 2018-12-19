Buckingham Palace Terror Suspect Mohiussunnath Chowdhury Found Not Guilty

An Uber driver arrested after attempting to attack police outside Buckingham Palace with a Samurai sword has been found not guilty of preparing terrorist acts following a trial at the Old Bailey.
Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 27, from Luton, targeted police during the August 2017 incident but denied the attack was terror-related, insisting instead it was an attempt at “suicide by cop”.
Jurors were unanimous in acquitting Chowdhury of one allegation of preparing acts of terrorism after a retrial at the Old Bailey.
Chowdhury bit his lip, raised his eyebrows and then saluted the jurors after they spent 11 hours and 36 minutes considering the verdict.
A woman in the public gallery cried “It should never have happened” moments after the verdict.
The court heard previously how he was overpowered and detained by officers after he launched out of his Toyota Prius car brandishing the sword.
It was said that, as he grappled with the officers, Chowdhury shouted: “Allahu Akbar” [god is great].”
Chowdhury had told the re-trial, which came following the collapse of an initial trial in June, that he was in part motivated by Britain’s trade of weapons to Saudi Arabia.
The court also heard how a picture of a police officer being shot outside 10 Downing Street was discovered during a routine inspection of Chowdhury’s cell following his arrest last year.