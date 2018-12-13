A mother has been reunited with her missing son after spotting him in a music video. For his track ‘Run’, Bugzy Malone filmed in Manchester with real homeless people instead of actors, paying those who took part for their time.

Speaking on radio station BBC 1Xtra, the rapper, real name Arron Davis, said his management team received an email from a woman who recognised one of the men shortly after the video was released. “We got an email off a mum of one of the guys, the guy had been missing for six months, to a year,” he said. “He was on the missing list. And when she’s seen him in my music video, it made her go out and find him.”

Life isn’t easy and anyone can become lost. If you fall, stand back up. If your lost find a way. As a follower learn what it takes to become a leader. As a leader take your responsibility seriously and guide those that have not yet found there way. I wish this family all the best pic.twitter.com/Wv9pcSDImB — Bugzy Malone (@TheBugzyMalone) December 12, 2018