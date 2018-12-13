Police in New Zealand have found a shovel they believe is linked to the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

Auckland City Police discovered the spade in the central west area of the city after combing through CCTV footage, they said on Thursday.

The discovery came just days after police made an official appeal for information, asking anyone who thought they may have seen the item to come forward.

Confirming it has been found, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said: “Police would like to thank those members of the public who called the 0800 number with various sightings of similar items.”

On Monday, a 26-year-old man who cannot be named was charged with the murder of 22-year-old Millane.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at 9.41pm on 1 December, the day before her birthday, at the Citylife Hotel, when she was seen with a “male companion”.

Her parents contacted the authorities after becoming concerned when she didn’t reply to birthday wishes they sent the following day.

A week later, police said they were treating the case as a homicide investigation and her body was then found in the Waitakere Ranges, 10 metres from a road.

In a statement on Wednesday, Millane’s family said their “whole world turned upside down” after her disappearance.