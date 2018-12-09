The brother of British backpacker Grace Millane has paid tribute after police found what they believe to be her body near a beauty spot on the outskirts of Auckland. Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City Police, said formal identification was yet to take place, although “based on the evidence we have gathered over the past few days we expect that this is Grace”. A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the 22-year-old and is due to appear at Auckland District Court on Monday.

PA Ready News UK

Declan Millane shared pictures on social media of him and his sister and added the lyrics of You Are My Sunshine. Detectives said they had identified a “location of interest” after the investigation led them to a spot on Scenic Drive, a country road about 12 miles west of the city centre, on Saturday night. Speaking at the scene on Sunday afternoon, Beard said investigators had “located a body which we believe to be Grace” about 10m from the roadside. “The formal identification process will now take place, however, based on the evidence we have gathered over the past few days, we expect that this is Grace,” he said. “Obviously this brings the search for Grace to an end. It is an unbearable time for the Millane family and our hearts go out to them.”