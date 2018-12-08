A 26-year-old man will be charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane who went missing from a hostel in Auckland on 1 December, New Zealand Police has said.

He will remain in custody until Monday morning, when he will appear in the Auckland District Court.

Police are still looking for the body of the 22-year-old Briton who was last seen in the city on 1 December, although evidence suggested she had been killed.

Millane, from Essex, was described as a “lovely, outgoing, fun-loving, family-orientated daughter” by her father, David Millane.