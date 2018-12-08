LATEST: Man To Be Charged With Murder Of Missing Brit Backpacker

The disappearance of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand is being treated as a suspected murder, police said.

A 26-year-old man is being questioned by detectives after he was located at an address in central Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they are still looking for Millane, 22, who was last seen in the city on 1 December, although evidence suggested she had been killed.

Her family have been left “devastated” by the development, Auckland City Police Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

“The evidence we have located so far, our scene examination, some of the CCTV footage we have, and our investigation, has determined that Grace is no longer alive and that this is a murder investigation,” he told a press conference.

“Grace’s family have been advised of this development and they are devastated.”