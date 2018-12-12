'Forever A Kiwi': Grace Millane's Family Release Emotional Statement As They Prepare To Take Her Home

The body of British backpacker Grace Millane has been returned to her family, who said their “whole world turned upside down” after the disappearance of the 22-year-old.

Her body was formally identified on Wednesday after she went missing from a hostel in Auckland, New Zealand, on December 1.

Officers said Millane’s family were “in the process of organising to take her home” as their investigation into the circumstances of her death continue.

A family statement from her dad, David Millane, read: “Grace went off to travel the world in mid-October and arrived in New Zealand on the 20th November.

“By the amount of pictures and messages we received, she clearly loved this country, its people and the lifestyle.

“We all hope that what has happened to Grace will not deter even one person from venturing out into the world and discovering their own OE (overseas experience).”