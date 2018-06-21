Burger King Grilled For World Cup Advert Encouraging Women To Get Pregnant By Football Stars

Burger King has apologised for a controversial advert offering prizes for any Russian woman who became pregnant by a World Cup footballer.

The controversial advert promised to provide women with a lifetime supply of Whoppers and 3 million rubles (almost £36,000) for having a real-life food baby.

The prize was offered as a reward for bagging “the best football genes” and ensuring “the success of the Russian team for generations to come,” according to Associated Press.