Burger King Grilled For World Cup Advert Encouraging Women To Get Pregnant By Football Stars

Burger King has apologised for a controversial advert offering prizes for any Russian woman who became pregnant by a World Cup footballer.
The controversial advert promised to provide women with a lifetime supply of Whoppers and 3 million rubles (almost £36,000) for having a real-life food baby.
The prize was offered as a reward for bagging “the best football genes” and ensuring “the success of the Russian team for generations to come,” according to Associated Press.
In a statement, Burger King apologised for the ad, saying: “We are sorry about the clearly offensive promotion that the team in Russia launched online.
“As soon as it was brought to our attention, we had it removed. It certainly does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again.”
On Twitter, Burger Kings Russia confirmed the brand had removed the advert, saying: “It turned out to be too insulting.”
Some critics on social media called the advert “sexist”.
While others were shocked it was ever signed off by Burger King in the first place.
We say, good riddance.