Bus Services In 'Crisis' As More Than 3,000 Routes Altered, Reduced Or Withdrawn

More than 3,000 bus routes have been altered, reduced or withdrawn during the last eight years as council funding has almost halved, a report has found.

Campaign for Better Transport on Monday detailed how council funding had been cut by £182m - 45% - since 2010, as it urged the Government to “wake up to the crisis hitting local buses before it’s too late”.

The latest cuts, £20.5m last year, have meant 199 routes were altered or completely withdrawn, the campaign’s Buses In Crisis report said, leaving many parts of the country without public transport.

Since 2010, 3,347 routes have been altered, reduced or withdrawn, Campaign for Better Transport said.