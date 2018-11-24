Buying These Christmas Trees Will Help Feed Thousands Of Homeless People This Year

Christmas can swiftly turn into materialism overload, but it doesn’t have to be that way. There are brilliant ways to give back this winter – if only you know where to look.
Multiple charities are selling real Christmas trees where all the profits go towards helping others. These trees are also better for the environment than plastic versions (unless you’re committed to keeping an artificial tree for a decade).
In south London, the Jericho Road Project is running King’s Christmas Trees for its 10th year. Freshly-cut Nordmann fir trees are priced between £35 and £63, based on their size, and all the money goes into funding a free lunch for the homeless each week.
Helen Ford-Joseph, who volunteers for the charity and also helps out at the free lunch, loves being part of the project: “It’s incredible to know that each person who buys a tree is buying multiple meals for people who really need it.”
Simon Allen, director of the Jericho Road Project, told HuffPost UK that King’s Christmas Trees was inspired by a similar project in Scotland, which operates on a much larger scale. But despite its size, Allen’s charity has sold more than 3,500 trees and served more than 44,000 meals at its weekly feast in the nine years it has been running.
The trees can be ordered online and collected, or delivered to customers in south London, by Kings Christmas Trees volunteers – many of whom have been homeless or vulnerable in the past. One volunteer delivery driver is now employed by a London bus company.
This year, they have 700 trees to sell – 280 of which had been sold at the time of writing – and Allen estimates that each sale will provide 10 three-course meals for those in need during their weekly Wednesday night event, aptly-named ‘The Feast’.
The proceeds feed up to 140 rough sleepers and vulnerable people at this event, where they also offer clothing, advice and, perhaps most importantly, friendship.
There’s clearly a demand for services like ‘Feast’, as foodbank use has risen rapidly over the past five years, according to the UK’s leading foodbank provider Trussell Trust.
A total of 355,000 three-day food parcels were handed out between April and September 2013, rising to over 650,000 in the same period this year.
Buying Christmas trees that benefit those in need is an initiative run by many local charities – so it’s worth checking if there’s one in your local area.
Caring Christmas Trees, for example, is run by Bethany Christian Trust in Scotland. Proceeds from the trees go towards supporting 7,000 people who are either homeless, face housing issues, have addictions or are struggling to access basic furniture.
