Buying These Christmas Trees Will Help Feed Thousands Of Homeless People This Year

Christmas can swiftly turn into materialism overload, but it doesn’t have to be that way. There are brilliant ways to give back this winter – if only you know where to look.

Multiple charities are selling real Christmas trees where all the profits go towards helping others. These trees are also better for the environment than plastic versions (unless you’re committed to keeping an artificial tree for a decade).

In south London, the Jericho Road Project is running King’s Christmas Trees for its 10th year. Freshly-cut Nordmann fir trees are priced between £35 and £63, based on their size, and all the money goes into funding a free lunch for the homeless each week.

Helen Ford-Joseph, who volunteers for the charity and also helps out at the free lunch, loves being part of the project: “It’s incredible to know that each person who buys a tree is buying multiple meals for people who really need it.”