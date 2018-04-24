Vegans around the UK rejoice! Burger restaurant Byron has announced it has added a vegan burger to its menu from today (24 April). Often when high street restaurants tap into the meat-free market they end up with little more than a token gesture - a good marketing move but not something we’ll be rushing back to order again. But Byron’s inaugural vegan burger, the ‘Beetnik’ (we’re predicting beetroots), actually sounds pretty damn good.

Byron

The burger consists of a - you guessed it - beetroot falafel patty, alongside baby kale, tomato and red onions. So far, so good. Not here come the big players - smashed avocado, red pepper ketchup and lime dressed rainbow coleslaw. Kudos for the added extras, although we probably could have done with some vegan cheese in there too guys. Although, compared to the recent somewhat-failed launch of its Classic Flex ‘flexitarian’ burger (a patty made 70% of beef and 30% mushrooms), this should be a resounding success. Paul Mason, Head of Food at Byron, said: “This is our most significant menu launch yet. Byron has always been a pioneer of proper burgers and this menu aims to reflect the growing breadth of modern British burger tastes. “Whether you’re a meat-lover, veggie, vegan or simply having a meat-free Monday, you’ll find yourself at home in a Byron.”