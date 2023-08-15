Cabaret's Latest Casting Announcements For The West End Production Have Got Everyone Talking

Jake Shears and Self Esteem in Cabaret Raw PR

The latest casting announcement for Cabaret has sparked quite the frenzied reaction online.

And now, two more big names are set to take over as the Emcee and Sally Bowles, with the announcement that Jake Shears and Self Esteem are joining the cast.

Advertisement

Jake is best known as one half of the pop group Scissor Sisters, whose hits include I Don’t Feel Like Dancing and Take Your Mama.

He says in a statement: “It is my privilege and honour to play the Emcee in this incredible show. I am especially excited to be sharing the stage with the force that is Self Esteem.

“This role has been a lifetime dream of mine and I couldn’t imagine a better production of it to be a part of.”

Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome.



BRIT Award winner and Grammy nominee @Jakeshears (Scissor Sisters) joins "the best show in London" (Daily Telegraph) as the Emcee from 25 September until 20 January.



Head to our profile to find out which music icon will be joining him in the… pic.twitter.com/xWK8rBJikb — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (@kitkatclubLDN) August 15, 2023

Advertisement

Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome.



Mercury Prize nominee Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___ ) joins "the best show in London" (Daily Telegraph) as Sally Bowles from 25 September until 20 January.



Head to our profile to find out which music icon will be joining her in the role… pic.twitter.com/Ki3mINO8Mj — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (@kitkatclubLDN) August 15, 2023

Self Esteem – billed under her real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – is an award-winning singer-songwriter known for tracks like I Do This All The Time and Fucking Wizardry.

She says: “I’ve never made a secret of my love of theatre and I honestly couldn’t be more excited about getting to make my stage debut as one of the greatest leads of all time.

“I’ve joked for years that there’s no need for a Self Esteem musical really because Sally’s story covers most of the points and here we are. I am both artistically and emotionally raring to take on this challenge. Pinch me!”

On social media, the news was met with a lot of excitement:

I am very up for this casting news! Rebecca @SELFESTEEM___ and @Jakeshears make a formidable theatrical team & I couldn’t be happier for them - musicals are the best ❤️ @kitkatclubLDN https://t.co/vLfuuwNY9d — Natalie Jamieson (@Nat_Jamieson) August 15, 2023

Advertisement

Jake Sheers and Self Esteem in Cabaret is the polar opposite of a 2:22 casting announcement, but also somehow the same. It’s chaotic, it’s mad, but it makes perfect sense. — Neil Reading (@Otisbear) August 15, 2023

Self Esteem doing Cabaret?? Holy shit that’s going to be good — SsshhhKW (@ssshhhKW) August 15, 2023

self esteem playing sally bowles in cabaret is some of the best casting i’ve ever seen ty xx https://t.co/jyiomEj8kJ — ben is GOING TO THE ERAS TOUR💌 (@benoxley13) August 15, 2023

Self Esteem in Cabaret is going to bring the house down! 🤯 I'm so excited for this next company and will HAVE to catch it again now! 👏 https://t.co/hcln1UMHTh — The Stagey Place (@TheStageyPlace) August 14, 2023

Jake Shears as Emcee 🤩



Cabaret just bumped up my shows to see list... — Lucy (@lucymaystar) August 15, 2023

Advertisement

New casting for CABARET @kitkatclubLDN -- time to see it again, I think! Jake Sheers and Rebeca Lucy Taylor @Selfesteem to star as Emcee and Sally Bowles from September 25. https://t.co/50tpspLIgk — Mark Shenton 💙 (@ShentonStage) August 15, 2023

Amazing news!!

Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor are the new stars of West End hit Cabaret https://t.co/xNKzYpQDmz — Sharon (@see75) August 15, 2023

Jake and Self Esteem will take to the stage from 25 September, with Emily Benjamin continuing as the production’s alternate Sally Bowles until 18 October, and Nic Myers taking over (scheduled to perform once a week) from 19 October.

They join Nathan Ives-Moiba as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.

Cabaret tickets – How can I get them for Jake Shears and Self Esteem?

Tickets are already available for Jake Shears and Self Esteem’s stint in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which begins from Monday 25 September.

Advertisement

They can be purchased from the official Kit Kat Club website, with ticket prices starting from £30.