Cabinet Reshuffle? Here’s Who Could Be In Or Out

Like the rain this May, rumours about a Cabinet reshuffle never really go away, but they do at times intensify. This appears to be one of those times, as HuffPost UK understands that officials are on alert for Boris Johnson changing his top team as early as next week. The BBC and Sky News heard similar on Friday morning, prompting No.10 to strongly play down suggestions of a reshuffle to distract from Dominic Cummings’ appearance before a committee of MPs next Wednesday. Johnson’s former top aide is threatening to steal the headlines with some bombshell revelations on the government’s handling of the pandemic. But the prime minister’s press secretary has stressed: “There are no plans for a reshuffle”. However, like outdoor drinkers caught out without a brolly, Westminster hacks cannot avoid the sudden storm of speculation. So at the risk of looking like a pedestrian drenched by a car speeding through a puddle, i.e. silly, here’s what might happen when Johnson does decide to rejig his team.

Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

While there may be “no plans” for a reshuffle next week, Times Radio’s Tom Newton Dunn reported this week that environment secretary George Eustice was digging in so hard against tariff-free meat imports from Australia that it risked becoming a resignation matter for him. That said, the PM appears to be leaning towards Eustice’s opponent in the Cabinet row, trade secretary Liz Truss, and Eustice has not yet quit. However, if he does, that could be the catalyst for a wider shake-up of Johnson’s team. And even if Eustice does not resign, he is seen as “quite an easy person to get rid of” and “not on the green agenda” the government is now pushing, according to one source. If the reshuffle does go ahead, it appears that the great offices of state will not change with chancellor Rishi Sunak, foreign secretary Dominic Raab and home secretary Priti Patel all widely seen as safe in their positions. Patel seems likely to keep her job despite becoming embroiled in a scandal over her alleged bullying of officials, as she is a useful figure to shore up the Tories’ right wing. As one insider puts it: “That woman has staying power and she knows what her brand is, and do you want to piss off Iain Duncan Smith and all that crowd? “Who else is Boris going to put there, if it’s all about the red wall?” That is likely to make the central figures of any upcoming reshuffle Michael Gove and Matt Hancock. Not the most popular in No.10 or among Tory lockdown-sceptics, Hancock has long been seen as under threat, although backbench MPs tell me they appreciate how much he makes himself available to answer their questions, or record video messages for their constituents. But if the health secretary is moved, many insiders are tipping Gove to take over, believing his problem-solving policy brain is perfectly suited to finally tackling the thorny issue of social care reform. One Tory source also insists that Gove has moved on from the education secretary who battled “the blob” alongside Cummings to become a more consensual figure who got onside with lawyers as justice secretary and farmers as environment secretary - a skill that will be vital if he is given the task of driving through huge changes to social care.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Education secretary Gavin Williamson is likely to be moved