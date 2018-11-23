Conspiracy Videos About The California Wildfires Are Going Viral On YouTube

YouTube videos painting the recent California wildfires as a US government conspiracy have clocked up millions of views.

Searches for “California fire” in various forms in the search bar were followed by “conspiracy 2018” “laser beam”, “directed energy weapons” (such as a laser) and “agenda 21” thanks to the autofill feature, US tech site Motherboard reported.

Almost 80 people have died and a further 563 are unaccounted for after the wildfires ravaged parts of the Golden state and left the town of Paradise completely gutted.