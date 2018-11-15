Paradise, a former gold-mining town popular with retirees, will have to be “totally rebuilt” after being destroyed by wildfires in California which have now claimed 56 lives. The number of missing is not known, but is thought to be at least 130. National Guard troops in the US have been searching through charred debris for more victims of the state’s deadliest wildfire, as top officials toured the ruins of the devastated community.

Terray Sylvester / Reuters A Jack In The Box restaurant damaged by the Camp Fire in Paradise.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke joined Governor Jerry Brown on a visit to the levelled town of Paradise, telling reporters it was the worst fire devastation he had ever seen. “Now is not the time to point fingers,” Zinke said. “There are lots of reasons these catastrophic fires are happening.” SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE He cited warmer temperatures, dead trees and the poor forest management. Brown, a frequent critic of Donald Trump’s policies, said he spoke with the President, who pledged federal assistance. “This is so devastating that I don’t really have the words to describe it,” Brown said, saying officials would need to learn how to better prevent fires from becoming so deadly .

JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images A cadaver dog searches for bodies.

Nearly 8,800 homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise on November 8, killing at least 56 people, Sheriff Kory Honea announced on Wednesday evening. There were also three fatalities from separate blazes in Southern California. Honea said the task of searching for bodies was so vast that his office brought in another 287 searchers ON Wednesday, including the National Guard troops, bringing the total number of searchers to 461, plus 22 cadaver dogs. He said a rapid-DNA assessment system was expected to be in place soon to speed up identifications of the dead, though officials have tentatively identified 47 of the 56.

DAVID MCNEW via Getty Images A burned car is seen crashed off the side of Mulholland Highway at night in the Santa Monica Mountains in the aftermath of the Woolsey Fire on 14 November.

It will take years to rebuild the town of 27,000, if people decide that is what should be done, said Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The town in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains looks like a wasteland. “The infrastructure is basically a total rebuild at this point,” Long said. “You’re not going to be able to rebuild Paradise the way it was.” Temporary schools and hospitals will be brought in, Long said. Officials are also looking to bring in mobile homes for thousands of people left homeless. Debris removal in Paradise and outlying communities will have to wait until the search for victims finishes, he said.

Latestly The death toll from the three raging wildfires in California has increased to 58, while authorities have continued their search for more human remains and also track down 130 people who remain unaccounted for.

On one street, ash and dust flew up as roughly 20 National Guard members wearing white jumpsuits, helmets and breathing masks lifted giant heaps of bent and burned metal, in what was left of a home. The number of missing is “fluctuating every day” as people are located or remains are found, said Steve Collins, a deputy with the Butte County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities on Wednesday released the names of about 100 people who are still missing, including many in their 80s and 90s, and dozens more could still be unaccounted for.

Terray Sylvester / Reuters Trish Moutard, of Sacramento, searches for human remains with her cadaver dog in a truck destroyed by the Camp Fire in Paradise.

Sheriff’s department spokeswoman Megan McMann said the list was incomplete because detectives were concerned they would be overwhelmed with calls from relatives if the entire list were released. “We can’t release them all at once,” McMann said. “So they are releasing the names in batches.” Accounts of narrow escapes from the flames continued to emerge. More than a dozen people who were trapped by a wall of fire survived by plunging into a cold lake.

CBS News Videos The Camp Fire in northern California has become the deadliest wildfire in the state's history.