More than 1,000 people are now on a list of those unaccounted for following a deadly Northern California wildfire – but authorities have stressed it does not mean all of them are missing.

The death toll was raised to 71 on Friday after eight more bodies were found, while the missing persons list grew from 631 on Thursday night to 1,011.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the list was dynamic and could easily contain duplicate names and unreliable spellings, as well as some who fled the blaze and do not realise they have been reported missing.

Some of the people among the ever-evolving tally have been confirmed as dead by family and friends on social media.

Others have been found safe, but authorities have not yet marked them as such.