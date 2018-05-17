Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has been officially unveiled along with a whole host of new trailers during a major event held in the US.

The game makes some major changes to the Call of Duty format by ditching a conventional single player story campaign and instead focusing entirely on the multiplayer experience.

Included in that multiplayer experience is a brand-new Fortnite-style battle royale mode called Blackout that will see players fight it out over a vast map until only one player is left standing.

Unlike Fornite however, Blackout will feature vehicles allowing players to move around the map via land, sea or air. In addition the game’s developers are adding a huge library of playable characters and locations from previous Call of Duty games.