The Government Wants To Limit The Size Of Your Main Course When You Eat Out

Meals sold in supermarkets and restaurants could be subject to calorie caps under plans drawn up by Public Health England.

The regulations, first reported by the Telegraph, would force the food industry to adapt offerings, including limiting:

sandwiches and main meal salads to 550 calories

ready meals to 544 calories

pizzas to 1040 calories

restaurant main courses to 951 calories

vol-au-vents to 134 calories

For context, Pret’s Posh Cheddar & Pickle baguette is 621 calories and a plain burger and fries from Byron totals 1020 calories.

Obesity costs the NHS around £27 billion a year and is a leading cause of preventable illness.