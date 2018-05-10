Calvin Harris And Ed Sheeran Leap Up Sunday Times Richest Musicians List

Music superstars Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris have something to celebrate this morning, as they’ve both made a huge splash on the Sunday Times Richest Musicians list.

Released annually, the rundown charts which British famous faces have banked the most cash.

While the Top 10 spots have been held onto by veteran stars - including Sir Paul McCartney (£820 million) and Andrew Lloyd-Webber (£820m) at one and two, respectively - Ed is now 35th on the list, with an estimated wealth of £80m.