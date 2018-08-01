PA Wire/PA Images Forensic officers in Warham Street in Camberwell, south London, where a man has been killed and two others injured in a stabbing

A man has died and two others have been injured after a triple stabbing in south east London

Police and paramedics were called to Warham Street in Camberwell at around 7.20pm on Wednesday where the men were found suffering knife wounds.

The attack happened on the same street where 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was found with a fatal gunshot wound in May this year.

Last week, a teenager was stabbed to death in nearby Denmark Road.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: “Three men were found with stab wounds.

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, one of the men, died at the scene.

“Officers are in the process of informing his next-of-kin.

“The two other males have been taken to hospital where we await updates on their conditions.”

At the time Rhyhiem’s death, his mother, Pretana Morgan, called for a halt in the wave of violence in the capital.

She said: “Let my son be the last and be an example to everyone. Just let it stop. What must be, must be.

“It’s not about race, it’s not about nation, it’s not about culture. Nothing. It’s just a human race.

“Just one human race. So children, please let my son be the last.”