Four males have been stabbed in south London in the latest wave of violence in the capital.
Officers were called to playing fields outside Landor House in Camberwell at around 5.25pm following reports of a stabbing.
Police are awaiting an update on their conditions, while a crime scene remains in place. Five males have been arrested.
A Met spokesman said: “Police were called at 17:24hrs on Thursday, 16 August to reports of a stabbing outside Landor House, Camberwell. Officers attended with LAS.
“Four males (no further details) were found suffering from stab wounds.
“They have all been taken to a south London hospitals. We await an update as to their conditions.
“Five males (no further details) have been arrested in connection with the incident. A crime scene is in place.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an incident response officer.
“We treated four people at the scene and took them to hospital.”
