Residents have spoken of their growing fear after a 23-year-old London “drill” rapper was killed in a knife attack on a quiet London street – the second murder there in three months.

The man, known as Incognito and whose real name is believed to be Siddique Kamara, was stabbed to death in Warham Street on Wednesday evening, in an incident which saw two other people taken to hospital by air ambulance.

It is the very same stretch of road on which 17-year-old Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was found with a fatal gunshot wound in May. Both men were members of the Moscow17 rap collective, whose YouTube channel features videos that have received hundreds of thousands of views.

Some of the groups songs feature references to other groups in the capital, including long-running rivals, Zone 2, who are from the nearby neighbourhood of Peckham. In one track, Moscow17 appear to tell Zone 2 to “check the scoreboard”, while another track asks: “How you gonna make it even?”. A Zone 2 lyric in response told the rivals they would “roll up and burst them”.

Earlier this year, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, called on social media platforms such as YouTube to take down videos that glamorise violence, and, in an interview with Link Up TV earlier this year, Incognito spoke about the effect of drill music on crime in the capital.

“You see with the crime that’s happening right now, music does influence it. You’ve got to put your hands up and say drill music does influence it,” he said.

“But knife crime and gun crime has been going on way before drill music, so if you want to talk about 10 years, 20 years, people were still getting cheffed up (attacked with knifes).”

But Maxine Clarke, whose home overlooks the scene, said she does not think the music is contributing to violence in the area, and said she sees the music as an outlet for youth who, increasingly, have nowhere to turn. “They’re using rap to take things off their chests. They do the rap as therapy because they don’t have anybody to talk to,” she said.

Speaking on a hot Thursday afternoon as the police cordon remained in place, Clarke called on the Prime Minister and the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, to come to the area and “help us”. The 48-year-old, who herself has lost one son in gang violence in Jamaica, told HuffPost UK: “Theresa May: stop cutting the police force, stop cutting the NHS, stop cutting the things that can help young people. We need help, we need you to help us.

She continued: “Sadiq: we need you right here, you’re a part of this community. You are the Mayor of London, you need to come down and see what’s going on… come down and talk to us.” On Thursday afternoon, Khan tweeted about the incident, saying his “heart goes out to” Kamara’s family.