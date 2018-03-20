Cambridge Analytica Chief Executive Alexander Nix Suspended Following Undercover Investigation

Cambridge Analytica has suspended its chief executive, Alexander Nix, following an undercover sting that has prompted allegations of electoral interference.

The data analytics firm which worked on President Donald Trump’s election campaign, and has been linked to Brexit, is embroiled in a storm over Facebook data and dirty tactics following an investigation by Channel 4 News and The Guardian.

In a statement, the board of Cambridge Analytica (CA) said that Nix had been suspended “with immediate effect, pending a full, independent investigation”, and that his comments do not reflect the firm’s “values or operations”.

Earlier, the Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, who is investigating the use of personal data for political campaigns, confirmed she was seeking a warrant to access CA’s systems after the firm failed to respond to an earlier demand.

And the parliamentary committee investigating fake news announced that it was summoning Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence, accusing the company of giving “misleading” answers at a previous hearing on the issue.

Senior executives of the firm, including Nix, were caught on camera claiming they could bribe politicians, entrap them with sex workers, or use ex-spies to dig dirt on political opponents and then post any damaging material online.