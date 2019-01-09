Cambridge Analytica Parent Company Fined £15,000 After It Repeatedly Ignored Data Request

Cambridge Analytica’s parent company has been fined £15,000 after it repeatedly ignored the requests of an academic to provide copies of information it held on him.

SCL Elections Ltd, whose data-mining offshoot was last year criticised over its role in influencing elections worldwide, admitted it failed to comply with a legal notice from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over details it held on US-based Professor David Carroll.

Prosecutor Ben Summers told Hendon Magistrates Court that the firm dismissed demands to share the details following Prof Carroll’s subject access request (SAR), prompting the academic to call in the ICO.

But the court heard the company went into administration on May 3 2018, the day before it received the Data Protection Act enforcement notice.

Summers said the case represented a “discrete part of a broader matter” involving Cambridge Analytica.