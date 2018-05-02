Cambridge Analytica To Shut Down After Facebook Scandal

Scandal-hit political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica has blamed the “siege of media coverage” as it announced it is closing down.

The move comes after the company admitted making mistakes over the misuse of data harvested from Facebook accounts.

But it also said it had been “vilified’ for legal activities that are a “standard component” of advertising in the political world.

SCL Group, parent company of Cambridge Analytica, is closing in the wake of rising legal costs in the Facebook investigation and loss of clients.

The company said in a statement: “The siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company’s customers and suppliers,”

“As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business, which left Cambridge Analytica with no realistic alternative to placing the company into administration.”