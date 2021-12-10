The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have unveiled their family Christmas card for 2021, and it’s a holiday snap.

The photo was shared by Kensington Palace on their social accounts and shows Prince William and Duchess Kate with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year.

The image was shared on the couple’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, along with the caption: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄.”

Kate and William are matchy-matchy in khaki green, with the Duke more relaxed than usual, pictured in shorts. Meanwhile the Duchess has managed to maintain her signature wave hair-do, despite the Jordan heat.

George is getting in on the khaki green trend, while the youngest siblings have been styled in blue.

The set – including a rug and a giant golden ball-turned-thrown – certainly makes for a memorable shoot.

The holiday pic differs from the Christmas 2020 image, which featured a family photograph taken from their Norfolk home with everyone in tasteful knitwear – and a particularly joyous Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via PA Media

Jordan is a familiar place for Kate, who lived there for two years as a child while her father worked for British Airways.