25 Photos Of Princess Diana's Legendary Sweater Style

From chunky cardigans to colourful pullovers, the Princess of Wales knew how to rock a cosy knit.

Diana, Princess of Wales, is remembered for her sense of style — from her glamorous gowns to her colourful summer looks. Looking back at her fashion, it’s also clear she knew how to rock a sweater.

Even before officially joining the royal family, Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in an array of cardigans and pullovers. In her early years as a royal, she showed a particular fondness for colourful intarsia sweaters with quirky designs.

In 2020, the preppy streetwear brand Rowing Blazers re-released two of Diana’s most iconic sweaters through a collaboration with the original designers: the “I’m a Luxury” and sheep pullovers she wore in the 1980s.

But even if you don’t want to shell out for those pieces, you can still get some knitwear ideas from the late royal. We’ve rounded up 25 photos of Diana’s sweater style to inspire your fall wardrobe.

1980
David Levenson via Getty Images
Lady Diana Spencer at the Young England Kindergarten in London in October 1980.
1980
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
Diana outside her London flat in November 1980.
1980
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
Diana outside her flat in November 1980.
1980
Jacob SUTTON via Getty Images
Diana outside her flat in November 1980.
1980
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
Diana outside her flat in December 1980.
1981
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Prince Charles and Diana during a photocall before their wedding at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland in May 1981.
1981
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana at a polo match in Windsor in June 1981.
1982
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana at a polo match with Charles in 1982.
1983
Tim Graham via Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince William in the garden at Kensington Palace in December 1983.
1984
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana at Guards Polo Club in Windsor in 1984.
1985
Tim Graham via Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales outside Mrs. Mynors' Nursery School in September 1985.
1985
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana and William at home at Kensington Palace in October 1985.
1986
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
Diana at a Guards Polo Club match in Windsor in May 1986.
1986
Tim Graham via Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince William and Prince Harry at Highgrove in July 1986.
1986
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana and Harry at Highgrove in July 1986.
1986
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana, William and Harry at Aberdeen airport in Scotland in August 1986.
1986
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
Diana and Harry at Heathrow Airport in September 1986.
1986
Tim Graham via Getty Images
The royal family at home at Kensington Palace in December 1986.
1987
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana and Harry in Windsor in June 1987.
1988
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
Diana at the Women's International Tennis Association European Office at the Vanderbilt Racquet Club in London in June 1988.
1989
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
Diana at Wetherby School in London in September 1989.
1989
Tim Graham via Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales at Wetherby School in September 1989.
1989
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
Diana and Harry with her mother Frances Shand Kydd in Northamptonshire in September 1989.
1994
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana with William and Harry during a ski trip to Austria in March 1994.
1995
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana outside a Centrepoint hostel for the homeless in Leicester Square in London in January 1995.
