Between the most recent series of The Crown and Kristen Stewart’s forthcoming dark biopic, we’ve not exactly been short of Princess Diana-related content, lately.
And yet… there’s still more to come.
On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Diana, a new musical based on the life story of the late Princess of Wales.
Diana began previews on Broadway in March 2020, but made it through just nine shows before the pandemic meant theatres had to shut.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that a recorded performance of Diana would be making its way to the streaming platform on 1 October, ahead of its reopening on Broadway in December.
Netflix has now teased the project in a new 90-second clip, which opens with lead actor Jeanna de Waal singing: “Flashbulbs fill the air, frenzy fills the night, a lonely girl aswirl lost in blinding lights,”
The teaser also references a number of Diana’s most iconic looks, including her lavish wedding gown and her so-called “revenge dress”.
Diana will debut on Netflix a month before Spencer – which will see Kristen Stewart playing Lady Di – hits cinemas.
Spencer debuted at the Venice Film Festival last week and has so far bagged near-unanimous praise from critics.
Emma Corrin recently played Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s regal drama The Crown, winning a Golden Globe and earning an Emmy nod for their performance.
Elizabeth Debicki will succeed Emma in the forthcoming fifth series of The Crown, for which filming is now underway.
Naomi Watts has also played Princess Di on the big screen, appearing in the ill-fated 2013 biopic Diana.
The musical Diana will be available to stream on Netflix from 1 October.