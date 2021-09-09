Between the most recent series of The Crown and Kristen Stewart’s forthcoming dark biopic, we’ve not exactly been short of Princess Diana-related content, lately.

And yet… there’s still more to come.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Diana, a new musical based on the life story of the late Princess of Wales.

Diana began previews on Broadway in March 2020, but made it through just nine shows before the pandemic meant theatres had to shut.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a recorded performance of Diana would be making its way to the streaming platform on 1 October, ahead of its reopening on Broadway in December.