Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took New York City by storm last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint public appearances together since welcoming their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June.

The whirlwind trip also marked the couple’s first major tour of events in the United States since moving to California in March 2020.

The royals were greeted by adoring supporters and a bevy of press on Thursday during their first stop at the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum, where they met with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, and the couple’s son, Dante de Blasio. The group toured the One World Observatory together.

Gotham via Getty Images Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Mayor Bill de Blasio visit One World Trade Center on Sept. 23 in New York City.

The royals also separately paid tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and then visited the museum.

Later that day, the couple joined forces with the World Health Organization to bring together influential leaders for a roundtable calling for global vaccine equity.

The duke and duchess on Friday stopped by Mahalia Jackson school in Harlem, where Meghan read her new kids book, The Bench, to schoolchildren.

The couple’s foundation, Archewell, donated a washer and dryer to the school for washing the kids’ uniforms, according to NY1, and stocked the school’s pantry.

The royals also dined at Melba Wilson’s famed Harlem comfort food restaurant – aptly called Melba’s – where the two met with Wilson and pledged a $25,000 donation for the restaurant’s Covid-19 relief fund.

Over the weekend, Harry and Meghan met with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at the United Nations. The group discussed climate issues, women’s economic empowerment, mental health, youth engagement and vaccine equity, Mohammed said in a tweet on Saturday.

In conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — sharing how to engage on issues we care about deeply: climate action, women’s economic empowerment, mental well-being, youth engagement and vaccine equity. pic.twitter.com/CoTFoU5ZHJ — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) September 25, 2021

On Saturday afternoon, the Sussexes appeared onstage together at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park to continue advocating for vaccine equity.

Take a look at all of Meghan and Harry’s appearances below:

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit One World Trade Center on Thursday in New York City. Gotham via Getty Images The Sussexes arrive at One World Trade Center. Gotham via Getty Images Harry and Meghan pose with Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Meghan and Harry smile for the cameras. Taylor Hill via Getty Images De Blasio jokes with the Sussexes. Pacific Press via Getty Images Harry and Meghan visit the 102nd floor of the Freedom Tower at the World Trade Center. They were accompanied by Hochul and de Blasio, as well as de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante. Roy Rochlin via Getty Images The group poses for more photos at the observatory. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Meghan and Harry pictured in New York. Gotham via Getty Images The Sussexes observe a wreath on the grounds of the Sept. 11 memorial. Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Harry and Meghan seen on the grounds of the Sept. 11 memorial. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Harry and Meghan observe the grounds of the Sept. 11 memorial. Gotham via Getty Images Meghan and Harry are seen arriving at the offices of the World Health Organization in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday. Matt Sayles Meghan and Harry, pictured with Chelsea Clinton, at the offices of WHO in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in partnership with WHO, held a roundtable to meet with influential leaders and discuss vaccine equity. Matt Sayles Harry and Meghan speak with leaders after their joint roundtable with WHO. Gotham via Getty Images The Sussex leave their meeting with WHO. Gotham via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson in Harlem on Friday in New York City. Robert Kamau via Getty Images Harry sits with schoolchildren. Robert Kamau via Getty Images Meghan reads from her new children's book, "The Bench." Robert Kamau via Getty Images Harry chats with some of the kids. Robert Kamau via Getty Images Harry and Meghan pose with schoolchildren. Robert Kamau via Getty Images Harry and Meghan seen at Melba's in Harlem for lunch on Friday. via Associated Press Meghan and Harry visit the United Nations headquarters during the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday. via Associated Press The Sussexes pose with U.S. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed during the the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly. via Associated Press The Sussexes leave the U.N. headquarters. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Harry and Meghan arrive at Global Citizen Live in New York. NDZ/Star Max via Getty Images Harry and Meghan take the stage at the Global Citizen Live concert. Gotham via Getty Images Meghan waves to concertgoers from the stage. Gotham via Getty Images Harry and Meghan smile for the 60,000 people in attendance. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Harry and Meghan hug onstage. NDZ/Star Max via Getty Images Harry and Meghan leave the stage. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Harry and Meghan pose together at Global Citizen Live. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The Sussexes pose alongside Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at Global Citizen Live.