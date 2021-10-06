Kristen Stewart Shares Her Take On Emma Corrin's Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Kristen Stewart attends the screening of "Underwater" on Jan. 7, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Kristen Stewart has nothing but kind words for Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana on The Crown.

Kristen, who plays the late Princess of Wales in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming film, Spencer, said that she “loved” Emma’s award-winning depiction, for which the actor won a Golden Globe.

“I watched it probably in one night. I think [Emma Corrin] did a really beautiful job,” Kristen told Entertainment Weekly.

“I mean, not to say that my opinion matters at all!” the Twilight actor added with a laugh.

Emma told Deadline earlier this year that it’s “wonderful” to see other actors like Kristen taking on the role of Diana, as the princess “should be celebrated.”