Cameron Diaz Wants To ‘Normalise’ Separate Bedrooms — But, Now That She's Slept On It...

Cameron Diaz in 2014 AFP via Getty Images

Cameron Diaz admitted she had some pretty strong thoughts about where couples should lay their heads at night before she tied the knot.

“We should normalise separate bedrooms. To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,” Cameron said on an episode of the Lipstick On The Rim podcast on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The star of The Holiday, who married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015, talked about what she previously considered her ideal living situation.

“We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine,” Cameron explained to the show’s hosts, Molly Sims and Emese Gormley.

The Charlie’s Angels actor then said she used to consider having a “bedroom in the middle,” a spot where they could “convene” to spend time together.

Guitarist Benji Madden and actor Cameron Diaz have a 3-year-old daughter, Raddix. Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Advertisement

But she clarified that she changed her mind after getting married to her husband.

“By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married,” she added.

Though Cameron’s opinion has changed, there’s at least one person who might still agree with her.

Last year, TV host Carson Daly, who married blogger Siri Pinter in 2015, said he and his wife had been happily sleeping separately for a few years.

On the Today show, he said that a “sleep divorce” while his wife was pregnant with their fourth child was the “best thing” for his marriage.