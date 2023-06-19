Can Thunderstorms Cause Headaches?

FG Trade via Getty Images Tired young woman in a sports court

With storms rippling through the UK after weeks of intense heat, many of us are rejoicing that this humidity might actually dissipate a little and we’ll feel less like we’re living in a massive, inescapable oven.

However, for some people, thunderstorms can cause a different kind of discomfort – a headache that can feel like a tension headache, sinus headache, or, in more severe cases, even migraines.

Why do thunderstorms cause headaches?

So, while this may be common and even expected for chronic headache sufferers, it still is a little strange. Why do we suffer from headaches during these storms and what causes it? Well, during a thunderstorm, cold and warm air collide, creating an extreme difference in air pressure. This is what creates the storm itself.

Headaches occur when the air pressure changes affect the small, confined, air-filled systems in our body such as those in the ears or sinuses. The atmospheric changes brought on by a storm can create an imbalance in the pressure within sinus cavities and the structures and chambers of the inner ear which result in sinus pain and headaches. Ouch!

According to a study published in Scientific American, these headaches are more likely if temperatures are high and the risk of headache increases by an average of 6% with every five millimetre drop in barometric pressure that occurs.

According to a survey done by the National Headache Foundation, 73% of frequent headache sufferers cite weather and air pressure changes as their main causes of headaches and migraines.