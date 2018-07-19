Don't Leave Your Kids Home Alone Over Summer Holidays, Parents Warned

One person who called the helpline said they had noticed their neighbour’s children were being left alone for long periods of time. “They are primary school age so they do not appear to be mature enough to be left alone,” they told the NSPCC. “I have seen them behave in unsafe ways and I heard them fighting when they were alone and I was worried.”

The charity said last August its helpline made referrals to the police or social services about 849 children due to concerns about them being left unsupervised by their parent or carer and, as a result, being unsafe. Of these, one third were aged five and under.

With childcare averaging £133 a week per child over the summer holidays, some parents might be tempted to leave their kids home alone. However the NSPCC has issued a warning to those considering it.

There is no legal age limit for when you can leave your child alone, but parents and carers could be prosecuted for neglect if it is judged that they placed a child at risk by leaving them at home alone.

The charity said parents and carers should think carefully about whether a child is responsible enough to be left alone without supervision. For example, could they cope with unexpected situations such as an emergency, a stranger calling at the house, being hungry or if the parent is away for longer than anticipated?

Issuing some straightforward advice, the NSPCC said babies, toddlers and very young children should never under any circumstances be left alone - even for a small amount of time. Children under the age of 12 are “rarely mature enough to cope in an emergency”, a spokesperson said, so they shouldn’t be left alone for a long period of time, and those aged 16 and under should not be left alone overnight.

Other factors to consider:

:: A child should never be left at home alone if they do not feel comfortable with it, regardless of their age.

:: If a child has additional needs, these should be considered when leaving them at home alone or with an older sibling.

:: When leaving a younger child with an older sibling think about what may happen if they were to have a falling out - would they both be safe?