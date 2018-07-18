Foodbanks Are Preparing For A Surge Of Hungry Children Over The Summer Holidays

Imagine being faced with the prospect of having to provide 60 extra meals over the summer in order to stop your kids from going hungry. Your weekly budget is already maxed out and you have no means of getting extra funds but if you don’t, your children will go without food.

This scenario has become increasingly common for families whose children rely on school breakfast clubs and free or subsidised lunches, according to the UK’s largest foodbank provider, the Trussell Trust, and Imran Hameed, founder of the country’s first 24-hour emergency food delivery service, which serves the West Midlands.

Hameed says the school holidays are his busiest periods. So much so, that the volunteer-run Salma foodbank in Smethwick estimates it will make between 100 to 120 deliveries a day over the summer holiday.

“If we do not deliver then kids will not have any breakfast or dinner,” says Hameed. “I’ve got kids who say to me they like going to school, not because they like studying, but because they get food... free school meals.”