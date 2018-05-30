The world’s leading experts on all things volcanic have warned people not to try roasting marshmallows over lava.

Responding to query from an intrepid Twitter user, the United States Geological Survey pleaded with people not to venture anywhere near molten rock in search of the perfect toasted treat.

Not only is there the obvious risk of being consumed alive by the lava, but it turns out the marshmallow would also taste pretty rank – which would make your fiery demise all the more upsetting.