The world’s leading experts on all things volcanic have warned people not to try roasting marshmallows over lava.
Responding to query from an intrepid Twitter user, the United States Geological Survey pleaded with people not to venture anywhere near molten rock in search of the perfect toasted treat.
Not only is there the obvious risk of being consumed alive by the lava, but it turns out the marshmallow would also taste pretty rank – which would make your fiery demise all the more upsetting.
The world’s attention is currently focused on Hawaii where lava flows from multiple fissures have blocked roads and damaged dozens of buildings on Hawaii’s Big Island.
Lava has also destroyed more than 400 electric poles and other equipment, causing power outages, Hawaii Electric Light utility company reported. It is unclear how many homes and businesses are without power.
One fountain of lava rose more than 200 feet (60 meters) at times on Monday, the Geological Survey said.
Officials are on high alert for occasional earthquakes, though most have been small.
So far no deaths have been blamed on the eruption, though a man’s leg was shattered when he was hit by a plate-size chunk of lava rock.
Contingency plans have been made for a possible helicopter evacuation of up to 1,000 residents in a coastal area south of the fissures should their last exit route, State Highway 130, become blocked by lava or become unsafe due to gaping cracks, County of Hawaii officials said.
At least 82 homes have been destroyed in the southeastern corner of Big Island and about 2,000 people have been ordered evacuated since Kilauea began erupting on May 3.