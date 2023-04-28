Make Sweet Dreams Even Sweeter With Canadian Down & Feather Company’s Unmissable Sale

Canadian Feather & Down Canadian Feather & Down Company

Bedtime is our favourite time of day, hands down – and Canadian Down & Feather Company has all bases covered to help you sleep comfortably at night.

The bedding brand prides itself on selling top quality bedding; from duvets and pillows to mattresses toppers, cushions and covers, so you can furnish every bedroom in your home in one shop.

Canadian Down & Feather Company has described itself as an “innovative, smart design and environmentally-conscious production”, as they are carbon-zero certified and offset their carbon emissions. The company has also been IDS and RDS Certified, which means it supports animal and human welfare throughout the company and production processes.

The label uses ethically sourced materials, which pass a rigid quality control to ensure no products contain harmful substances detrimental to its shoppers.

If the upcoming summer months has inspired you to give your bedroom a refresh, you are struggling to sleep, or think it’s high time you take the advice of sleep specialists and replace your existing bedding after five years, Canadian Down & Feather Company can lend a helping hand with shopping luxe duvets, pillows, and other bedding essentials for less.

The home essentials retailer has a variety of sales on, so you can invest in new bedding, replace existing home essentials, or give your current pillows, cushions and duvet a new lease of life, for a fraction of the price.

Canadian Down & Feather Company has a whole host of products to shop, but the current deal we are head over heels for is the buy one pillow and get the second half price offer, which runs from 24 to 30 April.

In our opinion, you can never have too many pillows. If my head is not engulfed by a sea of marshmallow-like pillows, I may just be awake all night. So it’s Canadian Down & Feather Company to the rescue.

Canadian Down & Feather has a variety of 13 pillows, which can be divided into styles: Down, Feather, as well as hybrid creations Down and Feather, and Down Alternative.

Within each range at Canadian Down & Feather there are numerous pillows designs, so shoppers truly are spoilt for choice.

This wide variety enables shoppers to find a pillow to suit their needs, whether they are looking for soft, medium or firm pillows to lay their head on and support them whichever way they lay, or prefer a specific filling, Canadian Down & Feather Company has it all.

Down pillows are filled with plush goose and/or duck feathers, which are generally softer, while Canadian Down & Feather Company’s feather designs are filled with goose feathers.

The Down and Feather hybrid contain both duck and goose feather, whereas the brand’s Down Alternative range, which includes two styles, are made from microfibre or gel microfibre filling.

Microfibre filling is often preferred as it is still soft to lay on, and can provide a little more support than feather-filled creations, plus it is hypoallergenic, which is ideal for those with allergies.

While the inner material may vary, the exterior does not, as each pillow is encased in a 100% cotton exterior, which is soft and gentle on our delicate skin and hair.

What we love about Canadian Down & Feather Company is each design can be tailored to suit your needs. Customers can select the type of pillow, whether it is soft, medium or firm, for almost all of the designs, as well as the size, which ranges from standard, queen to king.

Prices for pillows range from $24 to $275 (approx £14.14 to £161.99) depending on the style you choose. But, with the buy one get second half price deal now on you can save big time.

Plus, Canadian Down & Feather Company is offering free UK delivery to all down products too.

Of course there are plenty of other products to shop, including a variety of duvets, some of which are a lighter tog and perfect for the warmer months, as well as covers for your newly purchased pillows, and much more.