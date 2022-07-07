So, Your Flight's Been Cancelled? Here's What You Need To Know

RoxiRosita via Getty Images

British Airways is set to cut 10,300 more short-haul flights between August and the end of October, amid ongoing staffing shortages, the airline has said.

Almost 30,000 flights in BA’s schedule between April and October have so far been cancelled, affecting London Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports.

EasyJet has also warned it is imposing flight caps over the summer period, which could mean the cancellation of up to 10,000 of 16,000 Gatwick flights on sale for July, August and September.

The staffing shortages that are leading to these cancellations are also a factor in recent and forthcoming strikes by airline staff at Easyjet and Ryanair, who are taking action over pay and working patterns.

Plans by BA workers to strike in July are currently on hold, after an agreement was reached in negotiations this week.

Despite this, strikes, delays and cancellations are likely to affect thousands of Brits who have planned to get away later this year.

So, what happens if your flight is cancelled before you leave – or while you are abroad? Will you be given an alternative flight and what are you rights around refunds and compensation? Here are your travel questions answered.

What should I bear in mind when booking a flight?

Already booked a flight with an affected airline? You will need to wait for cancellations or strike dates to be announced before you can take action.

If you have a journey that is time-critical, you might want to consider booking an alternative flight, but do bear in mind that you will only be able to get a refund on your flight if it’s grounded.

“We recommend customers book as normal, Steve Witt, co-founder of Not Just Travel, previously told HuffPost UK about summer strikes. “Airports and airlines are working together to minimise disruption and good travel agents will ensure customers are fully protected in case anything does go wrong.”

It’s generally good practice to pay for flights and holidays on a credit card if you have one and where your transaction is more than £100, according to travel expert Emma Coulthurst.

“You have better consumer protections if you do this,” she previously told HuffPost UK. “As long as you put even a £1 on your credit card (and make sure you pay it off so you don’t incur interest), you will be protected.” She also recommended ensuring you have insurance in place at time of booking.

What should I do if my flight gets cancelled or grounded?

Travellers should give their airline a chance to meet its obligations before booking on to another airline, according to Athina Macpherson, who works for travel comparison sites Travel Supermarket and icelolly.com.

“The cancellation message from an airline normally contains a rebook link – though this will look only at the airline’s own service. If an alternative flight on the cancelling carrier is available on the same day, customers will need to accept it (or claim a full refund),” Macpherson previosly told HuffPost UK.

“Make sure the company who the booking is made with and the airline have [your] up-to-date contact details, so that if the airline is cancelling flights customers can be contacted instantly and plugged into the people who are able to help.”

Will I receive compensation if my flights are cancelled due to a strike?

Flight compensation rights due to a strike situation can be complicated. A strike isn’t always seen as “extraordinary circumstances” under the terms and conditions of the ticket booking – it depends on who is striking.

If airport staff are striking, airlines don’t have any control of this so though you’re entitled to assistance, you cannot claim extra compensation for delays.