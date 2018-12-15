Woman Who Faked Cancer And Claimed £250,000 Jailed In 'Bizarre' Case

A woman who pretended to have cancer and claimed over £250,000 from her then husband, his family and the public has been jailed for four years.

Jasmin Mistry, from Loughborough, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday December 14, after pleading guilty to one count of fraud by false representation on October 24, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Mistry first told her husband she had cancer in 2013, using a different Sim card to send herself fake WhatsApp messages pretending to be her doctor confirming the diagnosis in order to support her claim.

In December 2014, the 36-year-old told her husband she had six months to live after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Using further fake messages from her doctor, she said she could be treated in the US but it would cost around £500,000.

Her husband then contacted family and friends to ask for donations for her treatment.