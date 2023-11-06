This 1 Candle Hack Could Make Your Home Look Tres Chic

Cris Cantón via Getty Images Got candles you're not using? It might be time to reconsider

Be honest. Do you have candles you’re saving for best? Or, perhaps you have some pretty ones that are strictly for display only?

Well, we hate to break it to you, but it might be time to strike a match and finally light those wicks.

In the video, Muller imparts advice given to her by pal Bonnie, saying :“If she sees that you have a candle that hasn’t been lit, she will take the liberty of lighting that candle and blowing it out.”

The question is... why? Why would you want to do this?

Apparently, is all comes down to aesthetics. Muller tells her audience that, while unlit candles look “chic”, there’s something “off” about them.

Filming into the mirror, she shows a tapered candle and narrates; “It looks a little too…new.”

She then lights the candle and swiftly blows it out, revealing a blackened wick.

“Boom, you see how much better that looks?” She asks.

“I don’t care if you never light it again, as long as it has a black tip and a little bit of a melted top, that’s all you need,” she says as the video ends.

In the comments, opinions are divided with some praising her for this more lived-in chic look and others stating their preference for an unlit display.

Some users joked, “Note to self: do not invite Bonnie over.”

Olena Rudo / 500px via Getty Images Get lighting those wicks, folks

Others pointed out that it’s “bad luck” to have unlit candles in your home. And some even brought up how unlit candles were a means of “flaunting wealth”.

One user commented: “You’re rich enough to have unburned candles. Bad taste.”

Honestly, we never knew there were so many reasons to light those wicks. You won’t find a single unlit one in our home from now on, that’s for sure.