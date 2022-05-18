Eva Longoria in Cannes Gisela Schober via Getty Images

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is finally happening in actual Cannes this year, and the stars have already begun turning heads on the red carpet.

The film event is famous for a few things – huge films debuting over the course of the week, a seriously star-studded guest list and, of course, glamour from the A-listers in attendance.

At the 2022 festival, films like Armageddon Time, Final Cut and Baz Lurhmann’s long-awaited Elvis biopic will be debuting, so we can expect to see some of the biggest names in the industry turning out to watch.

There’ll also be a celebration of Tom Cruise’s career to coincide with the first showing of Top Gun: Maverick, with the Hollywood actor returning to Cannes for the first time in 30 years to mark the occasion.

Lashana Lynch on the red carpet Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

On the first day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, stars like Oscar winner Julianne Moore, James Bond actor Lashana Lynch and Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were all snapped on the red carpet for this year’s opening ceremony, where Forest Whittaker was presented with an honorary Palme D’Or.

Eva Longoria, Edgar Ramirez and Katherine Langford were also pictured making their way down the red carpet on the first day of the festival.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the event with a special video message, telling those in attendance that it was “necessary for cinema not to be silent”, which received a standing ovation.

Check out all the red carpet arrivals in the gallery below…