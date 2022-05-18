Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet: All The Photos You Need To See From Day 1

Let the glamour commence!
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Eva Longoria in Cannes
Eva Longoria in Cannes
Gisela Schober via Getty Images

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is finally happening in actual Cannes this year, and the stars have already begun turning heads on the red carpet.

The film event is famous for a few things – huge films debuting over the course of the week, a seriously star-studded guest list and, of course, glamour from the A-listers in attendance.

At the 2022 festival, films like Armageddon Time, Final Cut and Baz Lurhmann’s long-awaited Elvis biopic will be debuting, so we can expect to see some of the biggest names in the industry turning out to watch.

There’ll also be a celebration of Tom Cruise’s career to coincide with the first showing of Top Gun: Maverick, with the Hollywood actor returning to Cannes for the first time in 30 years to mark the occasion.

Lashana Lynch on the red carpet
Lashana Lynch on the red carpet
Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

On the first day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, stars like Oscar winner Julianne Moore, James Bond actor Lashana Lynch and Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were all snapped on the red carpet for this year’s opening ceremony, where Forest Whittaker was presented with an honorary Palme D’Or.

Eva Longoria, Edgar Ramirez and Katherine Langford were also pictured making their way down the red carpet on the first day of the festival.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the event with a special video message, telling those in attendance that it was “necessary for cinema not to be silent”, which received a standing ovation.

Check out all the red carpet arrivals in the gallery below…

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Lionel Hahn via Getty Images
Lashana Lynch
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Forest Whittaker
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Urvashi Rautela
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Katherine Langford
Lionel Hahn via Getty Images
Edgar Ramirez
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Rossy de Palma
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Finnegan Oldfield, Bérénice Bejo and Michel Hazanavicius and Romain Duris
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
Rebecca Hall
Lionel Hahn via Getty Images
Valeria Golino
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Iris Mittenaere
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Emilia Schüle
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Benjamin Biolay
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Lori Harvey
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Edith Bowman
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Noomi Rapace
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Blanca Blanco
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
Caroline Daur
Gisela Schober via Getty Images
Pascal Elbé
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
Amandine Petit
Lionel Hahn via Getty Images
Tallia Storm
